CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Rotary recently presented Sage Hoppe with her scholarship check for college.

Sage shared with the club about her first semester experience at Penn State main campus. She is majoring in English and also a proud participant in the Penn State Blue Band, which just performed at the Peach Bowl.

Shown, from left, are Rotary President Katie Penoyer, Miss Hoppe’s mother Nicky Hoppe, Sage and Calvin Thomas, scholarship chair.