Penn Highlands Elk welcomed the first baby of 2024 born in Elk County.

Madilyn Mae Wileman made her grand entrance on Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:25 a.m. She weighed 8 lbs. 1 oz., and was 20 inches long.

Madilyn Mae was delivered by Sara M. Lange, DO, a physician with Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN.

Her proud parents, Aubrey Huey and Matthew Wileman, are anxious to take their New Year’s baby home to Johnsonburg, Pa.