TYRONE — The Clearfield Bison wrestling team had a successful first day in their inaugural Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference tournament Friday at Yrone High School.

The Bison hold a slim one point lead over Bald Eagle Area in the 20-team tourney. Clearfield leads 104-103, and is followed closely behind by Bishop McCort’s 100.5 points and Chestnut Ridge’s 91.

The Bison had six of 13 wrestlers reach Saturday morning’s semifinal round.

There were 121 pounder Cash Diehl (4-4), making his return from injury a successful one, 139 pounder Colton Ryan (9-4), 152 pounder Ty Aveni (10-4), top seeded Brady Collins (12-0) at 160, Will Domico (8-0) at 172, and Carter Freeland (2-2) at 189.

Alive in the wrestlebacks are Dakota Shugarts (8-5) at 114 and Adam Rougeux (8-4) at 133.

Eliminated were Xavier Lutz at 107, Bryndin Chamberlain at 127, Elliot Flood at 145, Hunter Ressler at 215, and Nick Bailor at 285.

Courtesy FloArena, full bracket results can be found by clicking HERE.

The Bison went 23-12 on the day, and their bout-by-bout results follow, courtesy PA-Wrestling.com.

Championship Round 1

215 – Hunter Ressler pinned Avery Campbell (Central), 3:51

Consolation Round 1

215 – Hunter Ressler dec. Conner Eichenlaub (Philipsburg-Osceola), 5-1

Championship Round 2

107 – Brayden Sidney (Hollidaysburg) won by tech. fall over Xavier Lutz, 18-2 4:38

114 – Dakota Shugarts pinned Justin Robine (Westmont Hilltop), 1:51

121 – Cash Diehl pinned Andrew Detwiler (Tyrone), 1:58

127 – Bryndin Chamberlain pinned Braden Thomas (Central Cambria), 0:51

133 – Adam Rougeux pinned Drew Miller (Somerset), 3:29

139 – Colton Ryan pinned Mike Distefano (Westmont Hilltop), 3:29

145 – Sam Herring (Bishop McCort) won by tech. fall over Elliot Minor, 23-6 2:00

152 – Ty Aveni pinned Bryce Gainey (Greater Johnstown), 1:42

160 – Brady Collins pinned Maurice Taylor (Greater Johnstown), 1:46

172 – Will Domico dec. Isaac Gall (Bellefonte), 6-0

189 – Carter Freeland pinned Tyson Bridenbaugh (Hollidaysburg), 1:32

215 – Ceaton Hale (Bedford) pinned Hunter Ressler, 0:21

285 – Landon Hess (Penns Valley) pinned Nick Bailor, 3:45

Consolation Round 2

107 – Xavier Lutz pinned Juliette Cuevas (Bellwood Antis), 0:34

145 – Elliot Minor won by forfeit over Ethan Bopper (Greater Johnstown)

215 – Hunter Ressler pinned Logan Rarrick (Bellefonte), 2:10

285 – Nick Bailor pinned Rocco Fetzko (Bishop McCort), 0:42

Consolation Round 3

107 – Owen Dluhos (Westmont Hilltop) pinned Xavier Lutz, 2:05

114 – Dakota Shugarts pinned Degan Brown (Huntingdon), 2:31

127 – Kaden Horn (Central) dec. Bryndin Chamberlain, 3-0

133 – Adam Rougeux pinned Liam Simpson (Huntingdon), 2:57

145 – Aaron Ickes (Chestnut Ridge) pinned Elliot Minor, 0:56

215 – Lincoln Miller (Huntingdon) pinned Hunter Ressler, 3:27

285 – Lucas DeLoatch (Forest Hills) pinned Nick Bailor, 4:21

Championship Quarterfinals

114 – Easton Mull (Chestnut Ridge) pinned Dakota Shugarts, 1:05

121 – Cash Diehl dec. Trenden Willey (Chestnut Ridge), 2-0

127 – Logan Rumberger (Tyrone) dec. Bryndin Chamberlain, 6-4

133 – Isaiah Shilcosky (Forest Hills) maj. dec. Adam Rougeux, 9-0

139 – Colton Ryan dec. Carter Wharton (Chestnut Ridge), 4-2

152 – Ty Aveni won by inj. default over Kross Cassidy (Bedford)

160 – Brady Collins pinned Deklan Estep (Central Cambria), 1:43

172 – Will Domico dec. Mitchell Baronner (Hollidaysburg), 3-1 SV

189 – Carter Freeland dec. Alex Crist (Chestnut Ridge), 8-6

Clearfield wrestlers in bold.