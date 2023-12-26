CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Public Library has announced its mobile services schedule for the month of January.

Jan. 1, Library is closed in observance of New Year’s Day.

Jan. 2, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 3, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 4, Shepherd of the Hills Church, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 8, La Jose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 9, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 10, Coalport VFW, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 12, Coffee ‘N Bananas, Madera, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 15, LifeSpan Family Services, Luthersburg,11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m

Jan. 16, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 17, Penfield Grange Hall, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 18, Graystone, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 18, Frenchville VFW , 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 19, Colonial Courtyard, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 22, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Jan. 22, Mt. View Market, Kylertown, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 22, Grassflat Moose, 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 23, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 24, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 25, Shepherd of the Hills Church, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 29, La Jose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 30, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 31, Coalport VFW, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 2, Coffee ‘N Bananas, Madera, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.