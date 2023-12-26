CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Public Library has announced its mobile services schedule for the month of January.
- Jan. 1, Library is closed in observance of New Year’s Day.
- Jan. 2, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Jan. 3, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Jan. 4, Shepherd of the Hills Church, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jan. 8, La Jose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jan. 9, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Jan. 10, Coalport VFW, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Jan. 12, Coffee ‘N Bananas, Madera, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jan. 15, LifeSpan Family Services, Luthersburg,11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m
- Jan. 16, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jan. 17, Penfield Grange Hall, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jan. 18, Graystone, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Jan. 18, Frenchville VFW , 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Jan. 19, Colonial Courtyard, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Jan. 22, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Jan. 22, Mt. View Market, Kylertown, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Jan. 22, Grassflat Moose, 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jan. 23, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Jan. 24, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Jan. 25, Shepherd of the Hills Church, Karthaus, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jan. 29, La Jose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jan. 30, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Jan. 31, Coalport VFW, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Feb. 2, Coffee ‘N Bananas, Madera, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.