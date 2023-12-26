CLEARFIELD – Local meat processor, the Country Butcher, has continued the tradition of donating food items to benefit Meals on Wheels and More consumers.

This year, owner Jason Gill donated 100 pounds of ground beef, 50 pounds of sausage, 100 packs of spaghetti, as well as sauce.

The donation will be used in preparation of meals for the Meals on Wheels program. Meals on Wheels and More provides up to 800 hot, nutritious meals each day to consumers in Clearfield County.

MRAAA contracts with Morrison Living, an international food service provider, to supply the meals that are prepared fresh in the kitchen at the agency’s Curwensville location daily.

In addition to hot meals, each year Blizzard Boxes are packed and delivered to home-bound Meals on Wheels recipients across the county.

A combination of nonperishable foods, they are packaged and delivered at the onset of winter. Consumers are encouraged to store the meals in a safe place to use as a backup for stormy winter days when the Meals on Wheels staff may be unable to deliver a hot meal.

The Country Butcher frequently gives back to the community in a variety of ways.

Gill said beef, pork, chicken and other commercially offered products are available at the Country Butcher’s retail location at 135 Race St., in Clearfield. It is these products that are also donated to people with food insecurity each year through Gill’s generosity.

Gill also participates in the Hunters Sharing the Harvest program, which has donated nearly two million pounds of wild game to those in need since 1991.

To participate in the program, businesses like the Country Butcher must be approved through Hunters Sharing the Harvest to assure their facilities and food safety practices meet professional food safety standards.

Gill said he and his team process between 1,200 and 1,500 deer each year at their processing facility in Woodland.

Hunters who wish to donate a deer to the Share the Harvest program need only to drop it off at the Woodland Facility with a completed tag, at no charge, and the meat will go to someone in need.

You can follow the Country Butcher on Facebook.