CLEARFIELD – Jail and public safety matters were handled Tuesday by members of the Clearfield County Salary Board.

The board approved a request from the commissioners to create a position of interim warden/jail, and set the salary at $62,000/year, effective Dec. 8.

The position, which is currently being filled by Susan McQuillen, will automatically collapse, effective with the permanent warden hire date.

McQuillen was previously deputy warden of programs until being named interim warden following the termination of Dave Gallagher as warden Dec. 8.

The board also approved a request from the commissioners to create a position of interim deputy warden of programs and set the salary at $49,000/year, effective Dec. 8.

The position, which is currently being filled by Tori Kerr, will automatically collapse, effective with the permanent warden hire date.

Kerr was previously a lieutenant for the facility.

Concerning 911 and public safety, the board first approved a request from the commissioners to collapse the position of 911 director, effective Dec. 11.

It then approved a request from the commissioners to create a position of public safety director and set the salary at $60,000/year, effective Dec. 11.

This position will be held by Dave McClure, who will now oversee both county 911 and public safety.

The change was made in order for both departments to operate more efficiently. McClure will have two deputies beneath him in each department.

In other business, the board: