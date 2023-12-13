DUBOIS – Legal fees were again a subject of discussion at Monday night’s DuBois City Council meeting.

Previously council decided to cover legal fees—not to exceed $10,000—for those called to testify as part of a grand jury investigation of suspended City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.

This included city employees, council members and others—mainly those with ties to the fire department with active roles in the annual Community Days celebration.

Council, however, did stipulate that these individuals must not be found to be involved with commission of the alleged crimes. Monday night, the subject of legal fees arose again when they were included as part of invoices for the first time. Fees totaled $35,000.

Council member Pat Reasinger requested council split the fees up so they could vote on each separately. Ultimately council voted, 3-1, to table action on the matter pending further discussion and receipt of information from the attorney it involves.

It was explained that the legal fees consisted of three, separate $10,000 retainers for council members. There was also a previously-paid invoice, totaling $5,000.

So far as the $10,000 retainers, council said any unspent funds would be returned to the city. During discussion, Reasinger voiced his concerns with paying an attorney $30,000 for an unknown amount of time, even if most would eventually be returned.

As of the meeting, only one council member who would have their legal fees covered by one of the retainers had physically reported to the grand jury.

Two council members—Shane Dietz and Jim Aughenbaugh—were able to complete their interviews locally, with Aughenbaugh specifically having his done by phone.

"We should contact the firm,” said Aughenbaugh. “He did send an invoice.”