Penn Highlands Healthcare is pleased to announce that Julianne Peer is the new President of Penn Highlands Elk.

For the past 10 years, Julie has been the president of Penn Highlands Brookville. She now serves in a dual role overseeing operations as president of both critical access hospitals.

Julie has enjoyed a long and successful career at Penn Highlands Brookville. She joined the hospital in 1984 in the Accounting Department following graduation from Clarion University (now Pennsylvania Western University Clarion) with a degree in business administration.

Her career advanced at the hospital to include serving as the controller and then vice president of finance. In 2013, she became the hospital President. While performing her responsibilities, Julie also earned her MBA from Clarion University.

A resident of Brookville, Julie and her husband are the parents of two daughters and they have one grandson.