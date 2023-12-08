MORRISDALE – A carol cantata will take place Sunday, Dec. 10 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, located at 65 Deer Creek Rd., Morrisdale.

The program is free.

This is a chance to wear your favorite Christmas sweater, and grandparents should plan to invite their beloved grandchildren to come sing along.

Refreshments will follow the cantata.

Father Bill Barron will host and lead the congregation in readings between carols to offer prayers and blessings.

The choir is under the direction of Heather Sorrenson. Kimberly Sones will be the cantor and Asa W. Carns is the organist and director.

J.J. Bungo of Clearfield will also join on flute, playing a medley of angel carols and an up-tempo arrangement of “Go Tell it on the Mountain.”

Both selections are arranged by Joel Raney.

Dr. Mercedes Boggs will sing a featured guest solo of Gesu Bambino by Pietro A.Yon.

Singers are from St. Agnes Catholic Church, Morrisdale; St Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield; and Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport.

Proceeds from a freewill offering will be sent to St. Mary’s Church in war-torn Ukraine, a sister parish of St. Mary’s Orthodox Church in Ramey.

CDs to support Mr. Carns’ music ministry will be available for purchase as well.