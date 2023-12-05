HYDE — Hoping to brush off a tough loss to start the season, the Clearfield Bison round-ballers were glad to enjoy the confines of the Bison Gymnasium as they would get league play going in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference on Tuesday night. Coming into town for battle was a team that the Bison were very familiar with during the fall football season, the Central Dragons.

This night, much like in both games the Bison and Dragons battled in during the fall, the Dragons came to play and made the right plays at the right times. Clearfield kept things close early, but in the end one bad quarter kept them from victory, as they fell 50-34 to drop to 0-2 to start the season.

Clearfield’s opening quarter saw them limited in trying to getting to the hoop from the floor, only getting one shot in the net courtesy of Braison Patrick. What kept them going is some strong foul shooting when the ball would not get in the hoop, as the Bison only trailed by two after one quarter, 9-7.

But, the Dragons began breathing fire in the second stanza, with seven players putting up points in the quarter. Led by Eli Muthler, who put up seven of his team and tying game-high 13 points, the Dragons put up 22 points in eight minutes, with none coming from the foul line. Central was disciplined all game long when it came to fouls, as they would only have eight team fouls all game.

Meanwhile, Clearfield’s struggles to get the ball in the net improved, but only putting up 10 points in the frame cost them dearly as they went into the locker room looking at a 31-17 deficit.

Clearfield would perform well in the second half, keeping the game close and the Dragons on their toes, but were unable to outscore the opposition in either quarter, unable to make up for the tough performance before halftime.

Ev Maines would lead the Bison in scoring, tying for a game-high 13 points. Both teams would not go to the foul line much all game long, with only 12 foul shots taken between the two.

Clearfield will be back on the hardwood on Friday night when they play host to Greater Johnstown. They will be the second game as part of a special double-header with the Lady Bison, with the boys tipping off at approximately 7:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Central 9 22 10 9 – 50

Clearfield 7 10 9 8 – 34

Central – 50

Hunter Smith 4 1-2 9, Eli Muthler 5 1-1 13, Nick Garber 2 2-2 6, Brady Albright 4 0-0 8, Robert Long-Yarrison 2 0-0 6, Mark Bettway 2 0-0 5, Kyle Klotz 2 0-0 5, Mason Byler 0 0-0 0, Dylan Smith 0 0-0 0, Kalvin Sparks 0 0-0 0, Austin Bassler 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 21 4-5 50.

Clearfield – 34

Parker Collins 1 0-0 3, Ev Maines 5 0-0 13, Braison Patrick 3 0-0 6, Anthony Lopez 0 2-2 2, Braylen Way 0 0-0 0, Cooper Broad 1 2-2 4, Kai Lynch 2 1-3 6, Noah Rumfola 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 12 5-7 34.

BISON SCOREBOARD:

Date Opponent Score Record

12/01 @ DuBois Central Catholic 54 – 68 0 – 1

12/05 CENTRAL 34 – 50 0 – 2

12/08 GREATER JOHNSTOWN

12/11 @ Bellefonte

12/14 BISHOP GUILFOYLE

12/18 @ Tyrone

12/21 HOLLIDAYSBURG

12/28 @ Curwensville

01/03 @ Huntingdon

01/05 @ Westmont Hilltop

01/08 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA

01/11 @ Bellwood-Antis

01/15 @ West Branch

01/17 PENNS VALLEY

01/24 @ Bald Eagle Area

01/26 BEDFORD

01/31 @ Central

02/02 @ Richland

02/07 BELLEFONTE

02/09 @ Bishop Guilfoyle

02/12 TYRONE

02/13 CURWENSVILLE

02/15 Laurel Highlands Tourney

02/17 Laurel Highlands Tourney