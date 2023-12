HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State Police have safely located a local man who was reported missing on Tuesday morning. According to a report released by PSP Marienville on Tuesday, December 5, 66-year-old William McDonald, of Howe Township, Forest County, was found safely. No further details were released. McDonald was reported missing on Tuesday, November 28, and was not seen […]

