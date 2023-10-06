DCNR released statewide fall foliage reports for week 2. Here is an overview.

Statewide Fall Foliage Overview

The recent warm spell has slowed the transition of color across the Commonwealth. The pronounced cooldown expected over the weekend should kickstart a strong progression of color throughout Penn’s Woods.

Much of the northern tier is at peak color, with remarkable vibrancy in many areas. Much of the Allegheny Plateau and the northern Appalachians are approaching best color, indicating that the best is yet to come.

In Clearfield County

Foresters in Moshannon State Forest said Clearfield and Centre counties are approaching best color.

Red maple, sugar maple, black gum, sassafras, sweet birch, and ferns are close to peak. Cold temperatures this weekend will play a key role in this year’s timing.

Oaks are just beginning to show some yellow and red but are mostly green. The best drives to enjoy the color are Route 504, Benner Run Road, and Tram Road in Centre County.

In Clearfield County, suggested paved routes are routes 153, 255, 555, and US 322. State forest roads in Clearfield County with best color are Tyler, Laurel Run, and Laurel Ridge roads. Check out Parker Dam and Black Moshannon State parks, which possess lakes and streams that complement the beautiful fall colors very nicely.

The full report can be found here.