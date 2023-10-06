By District Attorney Ryan Sayers

This week, we continue with the discussion about the different types of homicide in Pennsylvania.

Last week, I told you that there are five types of homicide, and I briefly described the three types of murder, which are first -degree murder, second-degree (felony) murder and third-degree murder.

The remaining two types of homicide are voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter.

Voluntary manslaughter is an intentional killing, similar to first-degree murder, but it lacks malice. There are two ways that murder can be reduced to voluntary manslaughter.

First, is an intense passion or “heat of passion” due to serious provocation by the victim/deceased that put the defendant in such anger, rage, terror or sudden resentment that is so strong that the defendant is incapable of cool reflection.

The classic example given to first-year law students is when a person walks in on their spouse having an affair, and the person immediately kills one or both of them.

The second way a murder can be reduced to a voluntary manslaughter is due to an “unreasonable justification” or also known as “imperfect self-defense.”

This means that a person believed they were justified in intentionally or knowingly killing someone, but the killer’s belief was unreasonable.

An example of this is two people are in a fist fight, they disengage, and Person ‘A’ reaches into his front jeans pocket. Person ‘B’ seeing this and believing that Person ‘A’ was reaching for a weapon, pulls out a gun and shoots Person ‘A’, which kills him.

It is later determined that Person ‘A’ had a cellphone in that pocket and no weapon anywhere on his person. In this case, it is likely that Person ‘B’ would be guilty of voluntary manslaughter because his actions were unreasonable under the circumstances.

The other type of manslaughter is involuntary manslaughter. For this type of manslaughter, the defendant was the direct cause of a person’s death and the killing was due to reckless or grossly negligent conduct by the defendant.

Involuntary manslaughter is not just a killing by accident, but it must be shown that the defendant’s actions were of such a nature that it was a great departure from the standard of ordinary care.

In other words, a person did not mean to kill someone, but they should have known that their conduct could unreasonably result in the death of another person.

One example could be if a parent leaves a child in a vehicle on a hot day while the parent runs into a store or an appointment, and the child dies from the heat.

Another example is if a parent is sleeping with a small baby in bed and rolls over on the child, which smothers it. In both of these situations, the parent did not intend to kill the child, but the parent should have known that a death could occur.

These are brief descriptions of the two types of manslaughter, and at this point we have covered the five principle types of homicide.

There are also four other statutes that govern specific actions that result in a death, which we will start that discussion next week.

These include assisting/causing suicide, drug delivery resulting in death, homicide by vehicle and homicide by vehicle while DUI.

As always, if you have any questions that you would like answered in this weekly article before the end of the year, please feel free to email districtattorney@clearfieldco.org.

Ryan Sayers is the elected District Attorney of Clearfield County, Pennsylvania.

