RIDGWAY – The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission is excited to announce that it will be hosting Rick Siger, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED); David Briel, deputy secretary of the Office of International Business Development; Carrie Lepore, deputy secretary of Tourism, and Mandy Book, deputy secretary, Office of Business Financing and Workforce Development as part of a comprehensive agenda that includes an economic roundtable discussion, centered on the development of a long-term economic competitiveness strategy for the region.

The agenda for the day is comprehensive, encompassing various facets of regional growth and prosperity. Siger’s visit will start with two distinct groups, each poised to explore different dimensions of the area’s economic potential.

One group will embark on Powder Metals and Harwoods businesses, highlighting the region’s technological advancements in these industries.

Simultaneously, the tourism component will venture to Benezette for site visits, underscoring the commission’s contributions to tourism funding across the region including places like the Benezette Hotel, the Bugling Bull, Elk Life Store and the Wilds Sonshine Factory.

All participants will convene at the Elk Country Visitor Center for dinner, hosted by North Central. This gathering will serve as a pivotal moment for an economic roundtable discussion, where key stakeholders will delve into our regional success and the critical issues still facing the region.

“We are honored to host Secretary Siger, Deputy Secretary Briel, Deputy Secretary Lepore and Acting Secretary Book to discuss these critical facets of regional economic development,” said Jim Chorney, executive director of North Central.

“This event represents a significant milestone in the Commission’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the economic foundation of North Central Pennsylvania and create a brighter future for our communities.”

The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission looks forward to a productive dialogue with various stakeholders, highlighting the vital role of Regional Economic Development, with focus on accessible Broadband, infrastructure, the significance of Pennsylvania Hardwoods in the region’s growth and prosperity and the importance of adaptation as the automotive landscape shifts towards electric vehicles.