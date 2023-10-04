CLEARFIELD – An inmate of the state prison in Houtzdale was given an additional prison sentence for punching a corrections officer multiple times.

During court on Monday, Ryan Rivera, 26, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was given a sentence of 24 months to five years in state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman, according to a court employee.

This term of incarceration will be served consecutive to his current state prison sentence of 40 to 80 years for a murder in Lancaster County in May of 2016.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the assault occurred on March 1 after a CO trainee spotted Rivera congregating in an unauthorized area with a secured door, which leads to another unit.

After he confronted Rivera, he asked for a pat search and Rivera complied. During this search, the CO felt something in his front right pocket.

The CO then ordered Rivera to remove the object, but he refused, saying the object was a pen. He continued to refuse to empty his pockets and the CO notified control about the situation.

Rivera walked away toward the main day room as another CO entered the area. Both COs followed Rivera as the original CO continued to order him to stop and empty his pockets.

When he didn’t comply this time, the CO grabbed him by his arm. Rivera immediately pulled away, turned toward the first CO, “got into a fighting stance and delivered six closed fist punches to the head and face” of the CO, the criminal complaint says.

The other CO administered a short burst of pepper spray into Rivera’s face, which allowed the first CO to gain control of Rivera and take him to the ground.

A search of Rivera uncovered the object, which was a toothbrush, sharpened to a point at one end and the other end wrapped in cloth to make a handle for the make-shift weapon.

The CO was evaluated at UPMC Altoona where it was determined he suffered from “closed head trauma.’

An investigator checking surveillance video was able to see Rivera opening that same door on two other occasions and talking with another inmate behind the door.