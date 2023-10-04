CLEARFIELD- While a few of the participants are still fine tuning their presentations, a “sneak-peek” menu has been released for the upcoming event on October 14 at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds, Expo 1.

The BYOB event begins at 5:00 pm with all of our men offering tastings of their specialties. Attendees vote for their favorite dishes via tips to decide the winners and raise money for the Clearfield County Cancer Support group.

This year’s group of men will dazzle attendees with their cooking skills and these specialties:

Smoked Beef Brisket

Cheeseburger Sliders

Italian Ciambotta

Shrimp Scampi Pasta Bake

Hot Dogs!- Choice of New York Style, Coney Island and Chicago Style

Golden Roasted Potatoes

Cheesiest Mac & Cheese

Cheesy Bacon Mashed Potatoes

Italian Wedding Soup

Southwest Chili

Pumkin Pie

Decadent Chocolate Cake (3 ways)

Cupcakes Assortment

Kay’s Italian Cookie Assortment

Italian Cream Soda

The complete menu will be announced soon.

Meet the Men- Sheriff Michael Churner and Deputies, John Sobel, Clearfield Co. Commissioner; Tim Winters, Winters Enterprises; Kenny Elbe, Sysco Foods; PA State Representative Dallas Kephart; Frank Wholaver, Wholaver Media; Dave Glass, Clearfield Co. Commissioner; Mike Ianaro, CCCTC; Joe Wilson, CCCTC; Dennis Biancuzzo, Candidate for Clearfield Co. Commissioner; and Ty Ford, Ford Home Renovations. Junior competitors: Noble Mondi, Mason Wholaver, Thomas Wholaver, Zachary Sass and Colton Sass.

Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased ONLINE, at the After Dark, Curwensville VFW or from any Clearfield Cancer Support, Inc. volunteer. For more information visit the event page HERE.

The event is sponsored by Visit Clearfield County, GANT News, The After Dark, Novey Recycling and Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub.