DUBOIS – The Sandy Township board of supervisors on Monday night heard an update regarding the sewer extensions near Morningside Cemetery.

There was reportedly a brief issue with drilling of holes; however, it was resolved prior to the supervisors’ meeting Monday night.

Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh expects they will begin pipe-related work again by the end of the week. The project should be finished by mid-November.

The township also plans to pursue two state LSA grants, which will fund additional sewer extension projects.

The first grant would fund the Industrial Drive sewer extension, and if approved, it would be in the amount of $782,730 .

The second grant would be for phase three of the Kiwanis Trail project, and if approved, it would be in the amount of $984,320.

Arbaugh said if this grant is awarded and combined with other funding sources, it would cover phase three with minimal use of municipal authority funds.

Supervisor Barry Abbott asked if it were possible for a new Interstate 80 exit to be constructed so that it would tie into Industrial Drive behind DuBois Walmart.

Arbaugh indicated that he could look into it.



This is a screenshot from Google Maps showing how close Industrial Drive is to Interstate 80.

Supervisors Bill Beers, Sam Mollica and Mark Sullivan expressed doubts, however, due to how close the hypothetical exit would be to exit 101.

“By the time they got off the off-ramp, [drivers] would be at 101,” said Beers.

Mollica then pointed out the phase three plans for the Industrial Park, which includes a Bee Line Highway bypass from exit 101.

“That, we have on a map, but we haven’t pursued money for it,” said Arbaugh.

The bypass would loop Old 255, which connects to the Bee Line Highway between the Morningside Cemetery and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott DuBois, into Industrial Drive.



This is a screenshot from Google Maps showing Industrial Drive and Old 255 Road in comparison to each other. Old 255 Road currently ends at the unpaved Anderson Road and a private driveway.

Abbott said that would help.

Playground

It was announced that the township was forced to remove the majority of its park playground equipment as it was broken.

Arbaugh stated there’s currently around $10,000 in the township’s Recreation Fund, and he proposed using $5,000 for the purchase of a GaGa ball pit.

He said GaGa ball is pretty popular among kids, has a low fall risk and is relatively inexpensive. The supervisors subsequently voted to approve the purchase.

It was also noted that the Recreation Fund is funded by pavilion rentals and such.

Halloween

It was announced that Trick-or-Treat hours will be held Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., in conjunction with Treasure Lake and DuBois City. Sunny 106 will also have its annual parade at 5 p.m.

