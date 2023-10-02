CLEARFIELD – Reading Ripples—a project of the Clearfield Area United Way—recently benefited from a book collection.

The collection was a success with boxes of “gently-used” books being donated for children and teens in need.

Shown are Rachel and Oliver Dixon, who made the donation. To date, United Way has processed and distributed nearly 7,500 books.

“We thank everyone who gave early-grade reading material for the project,” expressed Nancy Pinto, CAUW spokesperson.

Any individual, business or group is welcome to support the Reading Ripples project.

For more information or questions, please contact the United Way office by phone at 814-765-6521.