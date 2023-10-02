CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough will again provide curbside leaf collection throughout the borough.

West Side (of the river)/Recycling Zone #1 will be collected during the following weeks: Oct. 9, Oct. 23 and Nov. 6.

East Side (of the river)/Recycling Zone #3) will be collected during the following weeks: Oct. 16, Oct. 30 and Nov. 13.

Leaves should be raked or placed in biodegradable paper bags and or cardboard boxes, and then placed between the sidewalk and the curb.

Under no circumstances are leaves to be raked into the street. Please contact the borough administrative office if you’re located on a one-way street.

Residents are reminded that leaf collection with the Leaf Vac is designed for the right-of-way, not entire yards. Also, the curbside cleanup is not to be used by contractors.

Absolutely no dumping will be permitted at the borough garage on Power Avenue. Residents can utilize the compost site on 21st Street. Compost is available for local residents.

The borough offers residential curbside recycling for aluminum cans, bimetallic cans and most clear, green and brown glass. Pickup is scheduled for the first and third Tuesday of the month for borough residents.

Commercial establishments, located in the borough, are independently required to recycle items as set forth by the recycling ordinance. A copy of this ordinance may be obtained at the administration office.

There will be no Christmas tree pickup.