CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Clearfield County Public Library has announced its mobile library services schedule for the month of October.
- Oct. 2, LifeSpan Family Services, Luthersburg, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m
- Oct. 3, The Rock Church, West Decatur; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 4, Penfield Grange Hall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 5, Graystone,11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Oct. 5, Frenchville Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Oct. 6, Colonial Courtyard, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Oct. 9, Mt. View Market, Kylertown, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 9, Grassflat Moose, 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 10, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Oct. 11, Mint Condition, Grampian, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Oct. 12, Shepherd of the Hills Church, Karthaus,10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 16, La Jose Hotel, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 17, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Oct. 18, Coalport VFW, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Oct. 20, Coffee ‘N Bananas, Madera, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 23, LifeSpan Family Services, Luthersburg, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m
- Oct. 24, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 25, Penfield Grange Hall, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Oct. 26, Graystone, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Oct. 26, Frenchville VFW, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Oct. 27, Colonial Courtyard, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Oct. 30, Kylertown Center for Active Living, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Oct. 30, Mt. View Market, Kylertown, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 30, Grassflat Moose, 2:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 31, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.