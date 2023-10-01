HARRISBURG – Seniors citizens, their families and caregivers from around the 73rd Legislative District are invited to a Senior Expo hosted by state Rep. Dallas Kephart (R-Cambria/Clearfield) on Thursday, Oct. 5.

“We have at least 20 vendors scheduled to attend and showcase their services for older Pennsylvanians,” Kephart said. “Thanks to the Contres-Greer Social Hall for allowing us to stage our event on their property.”

The hall is located at 1700 Kennedy Ave., Northern Cambria, and the expo will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, blood pressure screenings will be available and each of the vendors will be handing out a door prize.

The 73rd District consists of the following municipalities: in Cambria County, the townships of Barr, East Carroll, Elder, Susquehanna and West Carroll, and the boroughs of Carrolltown, Hastings, Northern Cambria and Patton; and in Clearfield County, the townships of Beccaria, Bigler, Boggs, Bradford, Burnside, Chest, Cooper, Covington, Decatur, Girard, Goshen, Graham, Gulich, Jordan, Karthaus, Knox, Lawrence, Morris, Pine and Woodward, and the boroughs of Brisbin, Burnside, Chester Hill, Clearfield, Coalport, Glen Hope, Houtzdale, Irvona, Osceola Mills, Ramey, Wallaceton and Westover.

Questions about this or any state government issue should be directed to Kephart’s Clearfield district office at 814-765-0609, his Hastings office at 814-247-6210 or his Osceola Mills office at 814-339-6544.