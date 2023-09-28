CLEARFIELD – The Board of Directors at the Clearfield County Historical Society is pleased to announce the 66th annual dinner meeting and awards presentation to be held on Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Copper Cork Event Center in Clearfield.

The dinner will feature a program titled “Developing the Past – CCHS Negative Project” to be presented by board member, Julie Houston.

Houston will talk about the history of negative project and how this unique experiment has become so wildly popular.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with a catered dinner served at 6:30 p.m. followed by the presentation. The cost is $25 per person.

Please mail your reservation and check to: CCHS, 511 Van Valzah Ave., Clearfield, PA 16830 by Oct. 9.