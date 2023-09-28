CURWENSVILLE – The General Federation of Women’s Clubs International (GFWC) is sponsoring its inaugural National Day of Service to combat food insecurity/hunger on Sept. 30.

GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club is participating with local partners, Goodman’s Foodliner and the Curwensville United Methodist Church, the week of Sept. 25-30, in conjunction with clubs all over the country.

Food insecurity is defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as lacking enough food to live a healthy, active life, and it is on the rise.

There is lower unemployment, but many Americans are not earning enough to cover the surging cost of living.

Cuts to the food-stamp program earlier this year reduced benefits at a time when groceries are 20 percent more expensive than two years ago.

Food insecurity in single mother households is higher than in any other family structure. Single mothers often have fewer resources to provide for their children, making it harder to access healthy and nutritious food.

In 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported single-mother households were more than three times as likely to experience food insecurity among children than married-couple households with children.

For three years the U.S. Census Bureau has researched food consumption in households. The number of Americans who say they sometimes do not have enough to eat has jumped 23 percent – from 15.8 million before the pandemic to 19.2 million in the most recent survey taken in spring 2023.

Households experiencing food insecurity must decide between paying for food or covering rent, utilities and other costs.

GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club is asking persons who want to contribute to put their donations of food and/or non-perishables into the box at Goodman’s Foodliner.

The food and other items will be given to the Curwensville Food Bank to help curb hunger in the Curwensville area.