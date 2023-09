Malcom S. “Mal” Morris, age 80 of DuBois, PA died Sunday, September 24, 2023 at his home. Born on July 5, 1943 in Doncaster, Yorkshire, England, he was the son of the late Sidney and Cissie (Stacey) Morris. On April 23, 2017, he married Sherry (Bachelier) Morris. She survives. After World War II, Mal’s Aunt Joyce married an American soldier […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/malcom-s-mal-morris/