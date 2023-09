This dessert is ideal for a potluck gathering! Ingredients 1 – regular size package of red velvet cake mix 3 large eggs 1/2 cup canola oil 1 teaspoon almond extract 36 maraschino cherries, halved Filling: 3/4 cup canned cream cheese frosting 2/3 cup whipped topping 1/2 cup chopped maraschino cherries Directions -In a large bowl, combine the cake mix, eggs, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-cherry-whoopie-pies/