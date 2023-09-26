Clearfield- All Clearfield Bison Band Alumni are invited to return to the field with the current Clearfield Bison Band for the 2023 Homecoming game on Friday, September 29, 2023.

The alumni band members will join the Bison Band during pre-game festivities to perform the Clearfield Alma Mater, National Anthem, and Clearfield Fight Song. No marching is required. Alumni are also welcome in the stands during the game to play more songs with the band.

Bring your instruments, batons, flags, dress in red and black, and join us for an evening of music and fun. Music will be provided at the event. Although not required, pre-registration is requested by visiting www.BisonAlumniBand.weebly.com. If you need to borrow an instrument or equipment, please let us know when registering.

A reception for all participants starts at 5:30 pm near the band bleachers, and pregame starts at 6:30 pm. This event will happen rain or shine. We would like to list the names of all participants in a small program and would need to know by September 20th if you would like to be included. Please provide your graduation year and any family ties to a current Bison Band member.

Please contact Jeanie Jacobs or Mason Strouse at bisonalumniband@gmail.com or visit www.BisonAlumniBand.weebly.com for more information.

BISON ALUMNI BAND

Friday, September 29, 2023

Clearfield Junior Senior High School

2831 Washington Ave.

Clearfield, PA 16830

5:30 Reception

6:30 Pregame