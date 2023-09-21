CLEARFIELD – Clearfield’s girls and boys basketball programs invite you to join them for a night out on Saturday, Nov. 4 for their annual Cash Bash event at the Copper Cork Event Center.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. Your admission ticket includes the chance for the Cash Bash drawing, food provided by the Country Butcher, as well as snacks and beverages.

Other games will include: 50/50s, Fat Albert, raffle baskets and rip-off tickets.

Tickets can be purchased from any coach or basketball family or by e-mailing clearfieldyouthbasketball@gmail.com .

Only a limited number of tickets will be sold.