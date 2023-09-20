PSP Clearfield

State police received a report of a stolen 203 White Jeep in Coalport Borough. The vehicle was recovered. The investigation continues.

State police responded to a report of a sexual assault in Morris Twp. The investigation continues.

On Sept. 14 State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Shawville-Croft Hwy. in Goshen Twp. on a vehicle operated by Jarred Peters, 31 of Clearfield. Peters fled from the Clearfield Regional Police Department the day prior on active arrest warrants. When attempting to stop the vehicle Peters fled at a high rate of speed driving down the highway in an extremely reckless manner, nearly crashing. The pursuit was terminated when Peters pulled the vehicle into an open field and surrendered to troopers. He was taken into custody without incident and admitted to being on Methamphetamine while driving. He was taken to Penn Highlands for a legal blood draw and turned over to regional police on existing arrest warrants. Additional charges have been filed.

Clearfield Regional PD

Police were dispatched to Penn Highlands for a report of an unruly male who was punching walls and threatening to kill staff and officers. The male was cleared and transported to the Clearfield County Jail.

Sandy Twp.

Officers received multiple complaints about ATV’s riding on the roads in the West Liberty area. Officers were able to locate two of them and handled the situation without incident. Sandy Township Police would like to remind ATV riders that there are no roads in Sandy Township that it is legal to drive and ATV on. Citations will be issued to anyone caught driving ATV’s illegally on Township Roads.

Officers responded to the roller-skating rink on Behringer Highway for a young man arguing with his stepfather. Officers handled the situation without incident.

A woman reported that her husband had been drinking and decided to walk away from their camp at Clearview campground to go home. The woman had been trying to call her husband, but he would not respond. Officers were unable to locate the man. Nothing further was reported by his wife.

A woman reported that while checking out at the self-check-out at Walmart, she had requested cash back and then forgot to take it. When she realized what she had done, she went back, and the money was gone. Store video shows another person taking the cash. Investigation continues.

A resident of Garden Grove reported their dog was bitten by the dog of another resident. Officers spoke to the offending dog owner without incident, and then referred the matter to the County Dog Law Officer for further action.

Officers received a report of a man along the side of the road who was appearing to have medical difficulties. Upon arrival, officers assisted until EMS arrived to transport the man to Penn Highlands for treatment.

A Hanes Drive resident reported a neighbors son got into a fight with her son. Upon investigation it was found to be a mutual scuffle. No injuries reported and the parents declined any charges being filed.

The same man who had been transported to the hospital the night before, was found wondering on the road again, and was transported back to the hospital.

Friends of a 90 year-old man reported that he was not responding to phone calls, an asked police to check on him. Prior to arrival, the friends were able to make contact with the man and he was reported to be fine.

Officers received a report of people in the woods behind a residence on 1st Street. Upon investigation officers found a man and his kids, who had taken a walk and gotten turned around in the woods. Officers helped the family to get back home.

Officers responded to a Treasure Lake residence for a reported domestic disturbance. A wife would not let her husband back into the house to get some of his belongings. Officers handled the situation without incident.