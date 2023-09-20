Alter your workspace after reading these essential tips for setting up your desk in a home office so that you can establish a productive setup today.

Your home office should be the perfect place for you to sit down, focus and be productive. Whether you work from home or need an occasional space in the house to complete work, home offices help many people sit down and work. Unfortunately, not everyone knows how to take full advantage of their workspace at home, but we can help. Browse our essential tips for setting up your desk in a home office to make the most out of your workspace.

Get the Right Height

Taking measurements of your WFH space is essential for finding a desk that fits properly. Don’t overlook desk height. You shouldn’t have to hunch over every time you tap away at your keyboard.

A monitor with adjustable height will help you fine-tune your setup, but the desk height should still be sufficient. Overlooking seemingly small details makes WFH setups less comfortable and productive than they should be. Awkwardly leaning over your work desk every day will only make your shifts less comfortable.

Establish Desktop Storage Spaces

Another essential tip for setting up your desk in a home office is to choose suitable desktop storage on day one. Your desk may look clear and organized at first, but notes, wrappers and other clutter can quickly accrue in home offices. A garbage can will help with the wrappers, but what about smaller items on your desktop? Spacious drawers help, but having some items on top of the desk makes them more efficient to find for your daily tasks. If you frequently handle notes or paperwork at home, establish a tray on your desk for safely holding everything until you need it.

You must keep sensitive documents in a secure space, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep your notes and other paperwork on your desk. A cup for holding pens or pencils is a must-have for anyone who must write a lot of physical notes throughout the day. The sooner you optimize your desktop storage, the easier it will be to organize your workspace at home.

Optimize Your Floor Space

You should have enough space to walk around comfortably, even if you complete most work sitting down. Another way to maximize comfort and productivity in the home office is by paying attention to your floor space. Keep cords and other tripping hazards under your desk or close to a wall so that they won’t catch on your foot or chair.

The last thing you want when you get up from your desk is to take the whole computer down. There’s also an extensive list of details to consider when choosing the right office chair mat because these mats protect the floor and make your chair easier to use during working hours.

Start upgrading your home office using these tips today so that you can start using your workspace to its fullest potential.