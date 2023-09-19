The pros and cons of asking friends to help you move lay out all the good and the bad that could happen when you rely on your buddies to lend a hand.

Moving day has got to be one of your life’s worst and longest days. Even with remarkable preparation, you’ll soon realize it’s never enough. Because of this, you might ask for some help from your friend group. Before asking, consider the pros and cons of asking a friend to help you move to know what you’re getting into.

Pro: Save Money

The cost of moving may make you reconsider moving in the first place. Between renting a truck and paying for gas to go to and fro, you might be looking at hundreds of dollars down the drain while you’re miserable for the entire day. The tab will be even greater if you opt for paying professional movers.

On the other hand, friends don’t usually come with a dollar amount attached for their services, saving you substantial amounts of money while you get to hang out with your best pals.

Con: Indebted

We said your friends’ help doesn’t usually come with a dollar amount; however, that doesn’t necessarily mean you don’t feel indebted to them. According to Seinfeld in the classic two-part episode “The Boyfriend,” asking a friend to help you move is about as intimate as it gets in a non-romantic relationship. Therefore, you might always need to make it up to them or worry about when they will ask you to return their favor. You may want them to provide their Dodge Cummins due to its powerful engine, making it the best car for moving, but is it worth it?

Pro: Laid Back

Professional movers have a set time that they will be there. There isn’t a chance to deviate from that schedule, leaving you at the mercy of their most available time. With friends, there isn’t a set time to do things or a firm time when you need to stop. This flexibility is nice to have in your back pocket when a break is necessary.

Con: Putting Them at Risk

Those breaks are necessary if you or your friends have underlying health concerns. Moving is a workout, and doing it when you aren’t usually physically active can send your heart into overdrive. You don’t want to be the reason a friend overexerts themselves and risks their life. Even beyond that, accidents while lifting things can happen. Even a shattered toe or broken bone will make you feel guilty.

Pro: Having a Ball

Even if the move isn’t as smooth sailing as you anticipated, it’s still nice to kick back and hang out with friends. When you have buddies to help out, the whole vibe of the event changes. The relaxed atmosphere and lighthearted banter will ease the burden of packing and relocating. After all, socializing is enjoyable. Even packing and moving should be less stressful with them at your side.

Con: Taking Forever

Hiring professionals makes moving quick and painless. Their years of practice and training ensure that they can load and unload with ease and competence.

Friends who come over to assist may give it their all to make things easier for you. However, since they aren’t trained movers, they will spend more time on each job and may need more frequent and longer breaks.

The pros and cons of asking friends to help you move boil down to what things you value most. If efficiency is the name of the game, asking friends to move will be a nightmare. But if you want to relax and make this painstaking process as enjoyable as possible, send that group text.