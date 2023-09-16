Three Springs — The Curwensville Golden Tide (1-3) picked up their first win of the 2023 campaign with a 54-13 pasting of the Southern Huntingdon Rockets (0-4).

The Tide scored on their first three possessions to take a commanding 21-0 lead after the first quarter.

Braden Holland scored on a 5-yard run to cap the opening 60-yard drive, and then scored the third touchdown of the quarter on a 10-yard run.

That was sandwiched around a 45-yard Tyler Dunn to Hunter Tkacik scoring strike.

Everett Addleman was true on all three extra points, and finished the game six-of-seven overall.

After Southern Huntingdon got on the board with a Cohen Snyder to Drew Flood 6-yard touchdown pass, the Tide went back to work.

Dunn scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak to make it 28-6, and then added a 75 yard catch and run touchdown pass to Connor Luzier to make it 34-6 with about a minute to play before the half.

Southern Huntingdon did still show some life, as a long pass set up a 10 yard Snyder to Eli Race to set the halftime score at 34-13.

The third quarter was similar to the first as Dunn added two more rushing touchdowns, of 13 and nine yards, to give him three on the day along with his two touchdown tosses.

The second TD invoked the 35-point Mercy Rule as the score went to 48-13 and ensured a running clock the entire fourth quarter.

Even that didn’t keep the visitors off of the scoreboard when Sammy Gustafson closed the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run his long run set the Tide up inside the red zone.

Curwensville will be at home next Friday night as the Claysburg Kimmel Bulldogs, also 1-3, head to Andy Evanko Stadium.

GOLDEN TIDE SCOREBOARD:

Date Opponent Score Record

08/25 @ Meyersdale 20 – 39 0 – 1

09/01 WINDBER 7 – 42 0 – 2

09/08 @ Mt. Union 15 – 36 0 – 3

09/15 @ Southern Huntingdon 54 – 13 1 – 3

09/22 CLAYSBURG KIMMEL

09/30 WEST BRANCH

10/06 @ Mo Valley

10/13 JUNIATA VALLEY

10/20 GLENDALE

10/27 @ Tusey Mountain