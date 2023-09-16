WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Charlie Krug wasn’t a big fan of sitting out last week against Keystone. It was an unsettling position for the senior quarterback on the Brookville football team to be in, especially after missing all but two quarters last year with a torn ACL. But Krug felt a twinge in his surgically repaired left knee while […]

