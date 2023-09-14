JOHNSTOWN – A resident of Houtzdale has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Johnstown on charges of possession of an unregistered firearm/destructive device and conspiracy to maliciously destroy property by explosive, U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced Wednesday.

The two-count indictment named Kris Joseph Nevling, age 46, as the sole defendant. Nevling is currently incarcerated for unrelated state offenses.

According to the indictment, between Oct. 3, 2019, and Oct. 4, 2019, Nevling unlawfully possessed a destructive device and also conspired with at least one other person to destroy property by using explosives.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of life in prison, a fine of $250,000.00 or both.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maureen Sheehan-Balchon and Shaun E. Sweeney are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.