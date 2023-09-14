CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday authorized application for state housing funds.

The county will be seeking roughly $475,000 on behalf of the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County (RACC).

The funding is available through the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development’s HOME program.

Our objective is prevention of blighted housing,” explained Lisa Kovalick, RACC director, and it will be targeted county-wide.

Funding will assist homeowners with critical housing repairs, which in turn will increase their safety and physical well-being, she said.

Housing repair projects may include roofing, windows and doors, siding, new electrical wiring and plumbing.

It may also include removal of mold, installation of smoke alarms, testing/treatment for radon and repair/replacement of foundations, porches and steps.

Statistics show that approximately 36 percent of the county’s housing stock was built in 1939 or earlier, Kovalick said.

Additionally, 37 percent was built between 1940 – 1979 while 22 percent was built between 1980 – 1999.

Only 5 percent was built 2000 or later, she noted. “Almost three-quarters of our housing stock is 50-plus years old and over one-third is 72-plus years old.”

We’ve done housing and blight studies over the past six years, Kovalcik said, adding there are seniors and families who need help to keep up with repairs.

So, we apply for these funds to help.”

While Kovalick admits “there’s no magic wand to wave, RACC hopes its prevention strategy is of assistance to homeowners with repairs that otherwise would go unaddressed.

The mission of RACC is to revitalize neighborhoods while promoting safe, healthy and prosperous communities in Clearfield County.

Because there are currently over 170 people on its housing rehabilitation waiting list, new applicants aren’t being sought at this time, Kovalick said.