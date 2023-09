CONEMAUGH TWP., Pa. – Troopers are searching for a Saltsburg area man who has been reported missing. Bryan John Bialas, 45, of Conemaugh Township, Indiana County, was reported missing today by coworkers and a family member after he failed to report to work. He is described as a White, non-Hispanic male, 6’01” tall with a thin build, brown eyes and […]

