COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A search is currently being conducted for a 43-year-old woman who was last seen near the Cook Forest State Park Fire Tower. Cook Forest State Park manager Ryan Borcz told The Derrick that the woman’s vehicle was found on Fire Tower Road, near Route 36, at 12:13 a.m. on Wednesday, prompting the search. Pennsylvania Department of […]

