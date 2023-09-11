CLEARFIELD – Operation Christmas Child’s West Central PA Area Team will be holding a local project leader workshop later in September.

Area volunteers recently shared about the project and their upcoming workshop event with members of the Clearfield Area Rotary Club.

The project collects shoebox gifts filled with school supplies, personal hygiene items and fun toys, and delivers them to children in over 100 countries worldwide.

Project Leader workshops are designed to support and equip participants by communicating the “why” and “how” of Operation Christmas Child.

Volunteers will both cast vision and provide practical “how-to” topics in this hands-on workshop. There will also be a time of fellowship with light refreshments.

Locally, the West Central PA Area Team will hold its in-person workshop from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Lighthouse Church, 7993 Drane Hwy., West Decatur, PA 16878.

Participants are graciously being asked to bring a shoebox filler item (hand-made or store-bought) to exchange with another in attendance.

Volunteers hope each participant will come away encouraged and equipped for sharing the Gospel “to the ends of the earth.” Free shoeboxes will also be distributed for this collection season.

For more information, questions or to RSVP, individuals may contact Terri Johnson, administrative support volunteer, by phone at 814-553-3251 or e-mail molliemae123@outlook.com.

The deadline to RSVP is Sept. 15.

About Operation Christmas Child

Across the United States, Operation Christmas Child collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries, it’s now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.

Through three decades of generous donors, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories since 1993.

This year, the ministry delivered its milestone 200 millionth shoebox, which was packed on a country-wide tour and then hand-delivered to a young girl in war-torn Ukraine in January.

Since 2009, more than 35.4 million children have participated in the 12-lesson discipleship course, The Greatest Journey.

More than 24.9 million children have graduated from this program with over 17.5 million boys and girls making decisions for Christ.

In 2023, Samaritan’s Purse also marks the 50 millionth child discipled through The Greatest Journey and previously The Mailbox Club.

This year, shoeboxes from western and central Pennsylvania are reaching children in places like Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador, Ukraine, Malawi, South Africa and the Philippines.