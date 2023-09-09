CLEARFIELD – A Coalport man will stand trial for assaulting and strangling a man at a Chester Hill residence on Aug. 29.

Gary L. Quick, 45, is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct and intentional possession of a controlled substance as well as summary counts of criminal trespass and harassment.

After a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court, District Judge Joseph M. Morris ruled that all charges be sent on to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim said Quick hit him in the back of the head and threw him to the ground. He then choked and hit him. He also said Quick jumped in his car and struck him, causing the victim to fall and break his glasses.

After this, he allegedly tried to get into his house and stated he was going to kill him.

Another witness at the scene reported that she went outside to see what was going on and that is when she saw Quick screaming at the victim. Quick then shouted at her and went to her house, where he walked in the door. After he left, she locked her doors.

She said he kept walking toward her house, but he could not get in due to the doors being locked.

Quick’s car, which was still running, had the passenger side mirror pushed in and there was a blood smear on the door. Inside, a bag of marijuana was observed on the passenger floor and a burnt roach could be seen near the center console, according to the report.

While Quick was being transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for an evaluation, he allegedly spit on an emergency med tech, which resulted in the second aggravated assault charge.

He is being held in the county jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.