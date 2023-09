James H. “Jim” Davis, 81, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully during the morning hours of Saturday, September 9, 2023, while surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born on June 29, 1942, to the late Henry J. “Hen” and Myrtle (Joiner) Davis in Brookville. He attended Pine Creek and Brookville Area Schools. Jim married the love of his life, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/james-h-jim-davis/