Clearfield Regional Police

Officers were dispatched to S. 3rd St. for a report of three persons fighting inside a vehicle and causing a disturbance. Upon arrival it was found that all three individuals were intoxicated. Charges are pending.

Police conducted a traffic stop on Washington Ave. The driver, Lori J. Facer, age 58, provided false identification. Upon further investigation it was discovered that Facer had a warrant in Centre County. She was taken into custody. Charges have been filed.

Police were called to JG Food Warehouse for the report of a male that was trespassing. The male left upon police arrival but was identified to me Normal J. Bell, III of Clearfield. Charges have been filed.

PSP Clearfield

State Police conducted a traffic stop on SR 53 in Woodward Twp. for a summary traffic violation. It was determined that the operator was DUI. The investigation continues.

State police responded to a residence in Coalport Borough for the report of a theft of a Craftsman Compressor valued at $150. The investigation continues.

State police responded to a domestic incident in Chester Hill Borough. The investigation continues.