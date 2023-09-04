PENFIELD – A drawdown to Parker Lake is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 5 for scheduled repairs to the dam control tower and spillway area.

A five-foot drawdown will occur during the month of September for repairs to the control tower, and water level will be returned to approximately one foot below normal pool during the remaining months of the project timeline for spillway repairs and regrouting.

The repair projects are scheduled to be completed by May 3 2024, and water level will be returned to normal pool as the project is completed and as precipitation allows.

Fishing and boating on Parker Lake will be impacted, and visitors are asked to use the lake area at their own risk during the drawdown period.

The swimming area at Parker Beach will be closed for the season at sunset on Labor Day, Sept. 4. All other facilities and areas within the park will remain open as normal, and accessible to the public.

Fall trout stocking by the Fish and Boat Commission, and the Parker Dam Fall Fest are scheduled to occur as normal.

Please contact the park office for the latest updates, or if you have any questions.

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook.