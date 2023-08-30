CLEARFIELD – A Wallaceton man was sentenced to state prison Monday after pleading guilty to possessing methamphetamine.

Lowell T. Way, 58, was sentenced to serve 15 months to five years in state prison for felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-methamphetamine by Judge Paul E. Cherry.

He received a concurrent period of one year probation in a second case for possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The felony charge stems from an incident on July 16, 2023 after police stopped a vehicle driven by Way, which was speeding and had an invalid license plate.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, when the trooper spoke with Way, he could smell marijuana. He asked Way to exit the vehicle.

As they talked, Way asked for a cigarette and the trooper grabbed a pack of cigarettes from the center console.

After he opened the pack to get a cigarette, the officer saw a bag of methamphetamine.

Way agreed to a search of the truck during which police found 340 stamp bags of heroin, a bag with 150 grams of methamphetamine and another bag with 15 grams of psychedelic mushrooms. A large amount of cash totaling $5,260 was also found in the truck.