DUBOIS – The City of DuBois’ non-uniformed employee pension fund is doing much worse than expected.

However, its uniformed employee pension fund covering employees such as the unionized DuBois City Police Department, is doing fine.

Per Councilman Pat Reasinger, the uniformed pension fund is over 90 percent funded at a 6 to 6.5 percent interest rate.

At a previous council meeting, Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass said it would be a point of worry at around 80 percent.

Monday night Reasinger reported the actuary analysis indicates the non-uniform pension fund is only 58 percent funded at an 8 percent interest rate.

And, the blame was attributed to changes suspended City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio oversaw without having an actuary study done to determine their impact.

Reasinger said the city would need a certified public accountant or financial advisor to help correct its pension fund.

It was noted that the city’s Pension Committee will meet Sept. 8 for its first annual meeting since 2019.

The pension fund also held weight in council’s discussion and subsequent vote on Suplizio’s employment status.

Council was concerned that if it were to fire Suplizio and he was convicted later, he would take his pension and place it into a private retirement account.

This would make it difficult for the city to claw back crucial funds for the total retirement pool.

But, if Suplizio were convicted while still an employee of the city, council believes it could end his pension and keep the funds.

Council planned to seek legal counsel and revisit the matter at a future meeting.

In other business Monday night, council voted to approve the purchase of a new fire engine for the Goodwill Hose Company.

Pictured is the second-oldest fire engine in the City of DuBois. (Photo by Steven McDole)

The total cost of the new fire engine will be $567,879, with $400,000 being paid for thanks to a grant.

This will start a chain of fire engine trades within the City of DuBois.

Goodwill’s oldest fire engine, the second-oldest in the city, will now go to another fire department to replace the current oldest engine.

An audience member asked why the city was purchasing a new fire engine with consolidation around the corner.

They asked if there would be a surplus of engines if the four city and five township fire departments consolidate and downsize in the future.

City Mayor Ed Walsh explained that the city needed a new engine now.

Fire Chief Mike Federici also noted that the consolidation plans are currently up in the air.

With recent events over the last few months, there are no certain consolidation plans, he said.