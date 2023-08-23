DUBOIS – Ella Wilson is the 2023 recipient of the Sandra Dunlap Scholarship presented by Christ Lutheran Church, DuBois.

She is a daughter of Eric and Kristy Wilson of DuBois and a graduate of DuBois Area High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society, marching band and concert band. She is also a Girl Scout.

“This scholarship will help me moving forward to meet my goals,” said Wilson. “It means a lot when someone helps you like this, especially when it comes from someone at church.”

Wilson will enter Penn State DuBois for the fall semester and plans to major in psychology.

“I’ve always been interested in psychology,” she said, “I want to help people, much like we did on the church mission trips.”

Mission trips were important to Wilson, who attended six sponsored by Christ Lutheran, both in- and out-of-state.

She also played on the Christ Lutheran volleyball and softball teams and volunteered at one of Christ Lutheran’s continuing missions, the DuBois Area Food Pantry.

The Sandra Dunlap Scholarship was established by the family of Sandy Dunlap (1937-2019).

The purpose of this scholarship is to provide financial assistance to one student each year of any age, pursuing post-high school education or training.

The scholarship is awarded for one academic year.

Consideration for this scholarship is given to all who apply and awarded by a committee, which includes a pastor, members of church council and members of the congregation.

Preference is given to eligible recipients who are confirmed members who regularly attend worship and participate in some way in the wider ministry of Christ Lutheran Church.

If no students meet the first preference in a given year, funds may be awarded to any eligible students who are active in Christ Lutheran Church family, then less-active students in the church family and subsequently to even non-members of Christ Church.

Applicants must be enrolled in an institution of higher education, beyond high school level; college, university, or technical/vocational school.

Donations to the Sandra Dunlap Scholarship are ongoing. They may be sent to Christ Lutheran Church, c/o Sandra Dunlap Scholarship Fund, 875 Sunflower Dr., DuBois, PA 15801.