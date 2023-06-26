CLEARFIELD – Congratulations are being extended to Reece Matthew, Diesel Technology instructor, and Richard Jones, director of Truck Driver Training, for being chosen as outstanding teacher and staff member, as well as Jody Gunter, Health Occupations instructor, and Michael Smeal, custodian, who were selected as the 2022-23 shining stars, at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC).

In front, from left, are: Richard Jones, Michael Smeal and Jody Gunter. In the back are: Jeremiah Dobo, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee vice chairperson (West Branch); Todd Jeffries, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee member (Philipsburg-Osceola); Doreen Hoover, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee member (Curwensville); Nathan Dotts, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee member (Moshannon Valley); Reece Matthew; and Greg Clarke, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee chairperson (Clearfield).