CLEARFIELD – Congratulations are being extended to Jacob Doran, Health Occupations student, who was selected as the 2022-23 Outstanding Student of the Year at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC).

In photo, from left to right, are: Jeremiah Dobo, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee vice chairperson (West Branch); Todd Jeffries, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee member (Philipsburg-Osceola); Jacob Doran; Doreen Hoover, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee member (Curwensville); Nathan Dotts, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee member (Moshannon Valley); and Greg Clarke, CCCTC Joint Operating Committee chairperson (Clearfield).