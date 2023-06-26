STATE COLLEGE – The Downtown State College Improvement (DSCID), a Neighborhood Improvement District representing over 350 participating businesses in Downtown State College, will host the first Sips & Sounds Downtown, an outdoor food and drink festival on Friday, June 30 from 4 p.m. – 8.pm. on the 200-block of Allen Street.

Sips & Sounds Downtown will feature craft beverage makers from the Central Pennsylvania Tasting Trail including Antifragile Brewing Co., 814 Cider Works, Axemann Brewery, University Wine Company to name a few.

Event-goers will enjoy upbeat music by local musicians while sampling tasty fare provided by area food vendors, including Juana’s, Savory Station, El Jefe’s and Rebelz.

Many non-alcoholic drink options will be available from various vendors including SoBar and Moody Culture Kombucha. Sips & Sounds will include raffles and restaurant discount tokens for hundreds of lucky attendees.

The DSCID would like to thank the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Centre County Board of Commissioners who provided funding to make this free all-age event possible.

The inaugural event will kick off summer in State College, with the festival occurring the Friday before the Ironman 70.3 Happy Valley on Sunday and the Central PA 4th Fest on Tuesday.

Lee Anne Jeffries, executive director of the Downtown State College Improvement District, is looking forward to welcoming the community for the first Sips and Sounds Downtown.

“We invite our residents and visitors to share a one-of-a-kind experience with us and enjoy a fun, family friendly summer evening in Downtown State College!”

The Downtown State College Improvement District is committed to supporting local businesses by encouraging residents and visitors to enjoy the dynamic and exciting atmosphere that can be found Downtown.

The DSCID is devoted to enhancing the value and vitality of its neighborhood so that it continues to be the premier business, cultural & entertainment destination in Centre County.

To learn more about the Sips and Sounds Downtown, please contact Executive Director Lee Anne Jeffries at 814-238-7004 or visit the event page or Facebook Page for more information.