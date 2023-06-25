CLEARFIELD – One man was jailed following an alleged stabbing incident June 23 in Clearfield.

Around 11 p.m., Clearfield Regional police say Michael A. Boyd II, 41, of Halifax, Pa., stabbed another man in the neck.

The victim was transported by a witness for medical treatment, and when officers arrived on-scene, Boyd reportedly fled on foot.

Police say he was apprehended a short time later after being found hiding on the property of another residence.

Boyd was taken into custody without incident; the victim was transported from Penn Highlands Clearfield for further treatment.

Boyd was lodged in county jail on a warrant through another agency, as well as charges for this incident.

Boyd was charged with aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, tampering with evidence and related offenses.