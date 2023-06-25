CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Republican Committee will hold its summer picnic on Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m. at the VFW Pavilion, 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield.

Republican candidates for Pennsylvania judicial races, Clearfield County offices and local races should be in attendance as well as elected officials.

The picnic is an opportunity to meet the Republican candidates and officials and discuss issues that are important to Clearfield County voters.

Anyone interested in volunteering for upcoming 2023-24 campaign activities is encouraged to come out and learn more about the county’s Republican Committee.

Hot dogs and drinks will be provided; please bring a covered dish to share if you are able. There’s no fee to attend.

For additional information, please contact 814-378-3658 or follow on Facebook at Clearfield County GOP.