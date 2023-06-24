CLEARFIELD – Isaiah Snyder—a 16-year-old student at Clearfield Area Jr.-Sr. High School—recently became a first-time author.

His children’s book, “The Rainbow Factory,” was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., in Pittsburgh.

It displays 30 pages, each creatively illustrated by Snyder himself, who tells the story of little leprechaun Leo.

In the book, Leo is on a mission to fix the missing color rainbow after a big mistake.

“The Rainbow Factory” encourages children to use their imagination and lets them know anyone can become an author.

Snyder shared how inspiration for “The Rainbow Factory” came during a long car ride on Interstate 80 one rainy day back in 2021.

He saw a rainbow while traveling over a bridge and thought, “imagine if a little leprechaun worked at a place that made rainbows.”

About a week later, his teacher assigned a project to write a children’s book and “The Rainbow Factory” was brought to life.

“Inspiration is important for any artist or author,” Snyder expressed, and he found it in the high school English Department.

They played a “big role,” and really encouraged me, inspired me to become an author, he said, especially Mr. Yingling.

“The Rainbow Factory” is available for purchase through Dorrance Publishing’s online book store. It costs $14.

The accomplishment didn’t go unnoticed as a congratulatory display was made for Snyder in his school’s main lobby.

Snyder plans to continue writing with hopes of publishing more stories in the future.